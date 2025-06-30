Livonia hit-and-run kills 3-year-old boy, critically injures Detroit mother and her daughter

The Brief A mother and her twin 3-year-old children were struck by a driver in Livonia late Sunday night. The 3-year-old boy died from his injuries. The suspect driver fled the scene and police have since located the vehicle. The mother and 3-year-old girl are in critical condition.



A hit-and-run in Livonia late Sunday night left one 3-year-old dead while his sister and mother were in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle has since been located, but Livonia police did not say whether anyone was in custody.

What we know:

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, Livonia police were called to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Merriman Road and Lyndon Street.

A 28-year-old mother from Detroit was walking with her twin 3-year-olds children when, while crossing Merriman, a vehicle struck the victims.

According to a preliminary investigation by Livonia police, the driver fled the scene.

Witnesses at the scene helped move the injured children from the roadway as police responded. Emergency crews transported the kids to a nearby hospital while the Livonia Fire Department took the mother.

The 3-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while the 3-year-old girl and her mother are in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

The hit-and-run happened late at night when the Merriman-Lyndon traffic signals adjust.

The lights blink red for drivers on Merriman and yellow for those on Lyndon. The victims were at Lyndon, crossing Merriman at the time, a press release from Livonia police found.

Police report they have located the suspect vehicle and that an investigation is ongoing.

Street signs where a fatal hit-and-run happened in Livonia Sunday night.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Livonia police have identified the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. They have not confirmed anyone is in custody.