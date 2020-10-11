Livonia Police: Avoid Westbound M-14, Semi-truck on fire

Authorities with the Livonia Police Department are advising drivers to avoid westbound M-14, due to a serious traffic alert.

While the department is only releasing limited information on the traffic alert, it was confirmed that a semi-truck is on fire, which will require drivers to take a detour for the next several hours.

We have no information on possible injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

FOX 2 is sending a crew to the location.