Livonia police are looking for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Police said Helen Kaneris was on her way to a friend's home in the area of Joy and Telegraph roads in her black 2011 Chevy Malibu. She never arrived at the friend's house and did not return home.

The car's license plate is ELS1149.

Anyone who knows Kaneris' whereabouts or has seen her car is asked to call police at 734-466-2470.