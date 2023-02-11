Livonia school closed due to norovirus outbreak

Classes at a Livonia school have been cancelled due to an outbreak of the norovirus among students and staff.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia shut down Wednesday.

Norovirus is contagious and causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

"The first couple of kids were sick Monday. And then on Tuesday, we had in one class ... about 10 or 12 kids who started throwing up over the course of four hours," co-principal Kathy Nold told the Free Press.

Their parents were notified and the ill students were picked up from the school, she added.

As of Friday afternoon, about 100 students and 15 staffers at the school had developed symptoms, according to the Wayne County Public Health Division.

The kindergarten through 8th grade school will stay closed until next Tuesday.