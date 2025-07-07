Livonia voters to decide on $150M bond for new police station, library, and park upgrades

The Brief Livonia voters have to decide on a $150 million bond for new buildings; some residents oppose the plan's financial management. The bond proposal includes a new police station, library, and park; costs are estimated at $12/month per household over 25 years. The city council claims thorough research since 2023; election on Aug 5 to determine project's future.



Livonia is leaving it up to the voters to decide if their tax dollars should be used to upgrade various city buildings, but not everyone feels the current plan is the best one.

The backstory:

There are many signs throughout town promoting ‘Livonia Built’, a plan to turn tax dollars into new buildings. Those opposed to the plan took their opinions to city council tonight.

Before the Livonia City Council met inside City Hall was called to order, those against a proposed millage were called to protest.

By the numbers:

The bond proposal is $150 million to build a new police station, renovate all fire stations, construct a new library, and build a park.

According to LivoniaBuilt.org, which Livonia council members say outlines the bond proposal best, all of this works out to roughly $12 a month per household over 25 years.

What they're saying:

Some argue the city leaders have not proven they can manage money in the best way possible.

"When the maintenance standard is so low, but we are going to remove functioning buildings to replace them with something the mayor thinks will look better, it is hard to swallow," said Jenavevee Lenoir.

Some concerns were also brought up at the city council meeting on Monday.

As for those elected leaders on the council, they say this issue has been researched since 2023 with a transparent process.

What's next:

The election will be held on Aug 5. If passed, the new police station and library would open in the summer of 2028.