Loaded gun found in field behind Clarkston elementary school

A Clarkston resident walking his dog found a gun in the field behind Springfield Plains Elementary last Friday, the district announced.

The man was walking near the school playground when he made the discovery, and called the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to report it. The deputies responded, found the gun, and determined it was loaded.

Deputies canvassed the area and returned to the area Saturday as a precaution, the office said.

"At this time, the OSCO does not believe there is any connection to the school," said Matthew Gifford, the school principal in a statement. "However, it is still under investigation. We will keep our staff and families updated when new information becomes available.

"The gun was traced to its owner. The sheriff’s office still has possession of the firearm while the investigation continues to determine if any law was broken."

The gun is properly licensed, but investigators continue to investigate.

