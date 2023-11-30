Local charity to give every student in Pontiac schools gloves or mittens

article

Every student in the Pontiac School District will have warm hands for the winter thanks to its partnership with Mittens for Detroit.

More than 4,200 pairs will be distributed to students on December 5th by volunteers from local businesses who have come together for this initiative.

This is the third year of Mittens for Detroit in Pontiac . This year every Pontiac School District student will go home with mittens or gloves thanks to Amazon - Pontiac, Brose Jefferson, Brose North America, GM Global Propulsion Systems, GM Pontiac Stamping Facility, GM Milford Proving Grounds, Junior League of Birmingham, Magna, Nowak & Fraus Engineers, Orchard Lake Country Club, Pontiac Board of Education, Stellantis, Team CORE, and United Wholesale Mortgage.

"We started Mittens for Detroit in Pontiac in 2021, as we were all coming out of the pandemic. It is nothing short of amazing to see how this program has grown in just two years. To reach more than 10,000 in this short of a time, is so touching and meaningful." Wendy Shepherd, MFD's Executive Director said. "This speaks to the kindness and the generosity of the partners here in Pontiac. It demonstrates what we have known at Mittens for Detroit since our start in 2010...Mittens for Detroit works because the community wants it to work. This team knows that mittens matter! We are so grateful for the growing team of businesses and community members who are dedicated to warming the hearts and hands of children in school."

Volunteers from many of the partners came together on Nov. 14 and 15 to sort, count, and box up the thousands of pairs of new mittens that have been collected and purchased for the big distribution day next month.

The distribution event will kick off with a brief ceremony at Peace Academy/Frost School, 723 Cottage Street,

After remarks, the volunteers will help the children from one of the classrooms choose the pairs that they want. Following the ceremony, the volunteers will bring the remaining pairs of mittens and gloves to the other nine PSD school buildings across the district.