Local restaurant starts fundraiser for employees during COVID-19 pandemic

As Sunday afternoon at Cantoro is typically packed, but instead of taking orders, they're raising money.

"We did start a go fund me account. Owners are graciously donating. The response has been overwhelming," said Cantoro General Manager Alex Bazzy.

A fundraiser effort for the 65 employees that Cantoro Simply couldn't keep on the payroll during this pandemic.

"When the state closed us down last Monday, we were forced to lay off our entire staff front and back house," Bazzy said.

Despite the Heartache he feels for employees here and others in the hospitability business, Bazzy understand the motive for closing the dining rooms.

"As hard as it was to do that, it's probably for everyone's benefit," he said. "Restaurant workers and people who work in this industry are more exposed than those who work in the offices. we deal with the public so it was a difficult decision but one that we had to make."

But now, a week after the fact, some of the consequences are coming to light.

"All the restaurant employees hit the unemployment office on the same day," Bazzy said. "So, they were overwhelmed and had a hard time getting in."

As for the employees at Cantoro, if and when the restaurant opens, Bazzy says everyone has a job.

