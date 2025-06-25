London Thomas murder: Family waits for justice as boyfriend's mom charged with lying to police

The Brief Questions continue to swirl around the death of London Thomas with her family desperate for justice and closure. Thomas' boyfriend Jalen Pendergrass was charged in an unrelated case with false report of a felony. Thomas' boyfriend's mother, Charla Pendergrass is charged with lying to a peace officer about the unsolved murder case in which no one has been charged.



Family members are still searching for answers in the death of London Thomas.

The backstory:

The 17-year-old disappeared in April and was found dead nearly a month later. Nobody has been charged with her murder, but her boyfriend’s mother was charged with lying to a peace officer and appeared in court Wednesday

"Right now I’m just missing her smile," said Darnell Johnson, her father. "I would give anything to have her little attitude, her outspokenness. Her, just her gift for life and ambition to want to do everything and live her life. We miss it every day."

She was last been seen being dropped off at her boyfriends house in Inkster.

Boyfriend Jalen Pendergrass, was charged in an unrelated case with false report of a felony. His mother, Charla Pendergrass, was charged with lying to a peace officer.

"My client wishes to demand her exam," said her attorney Terry Johnson.

Charla Pendergrass’ probable cause hearing is now over — a preliminary exam is set for July 24th. There is an expectation that at least four witnesses will testify.

"I’m just hoping sooner or later everything comes out to the open and we can finally get justice and closure," said Darnell Johnson.

London’s dad says his family hasn't heard anything from investigators or prosecutors — but hopes more serious charges are handed down.

"I hope whatever you’re doing that it’s gonna come down like a hammer on the nail," Darnell Johnson said. "I’m just hoping and praying."

Praying for justice — peace — and closure.

"She’s not forgotten," he said. "And I want everybody to know she’s not forgotten and never will be."

