Lifetime Lions fan who was at 1992 playoff win: 'We've been waiting for this'

The date was January 5th, 1992.

"Hook" was the number one movie in the country, Michael Jackson’s "Black or White" was the top song in America. And the Detroit Lions routed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Lifelong fan Tim Klisz was there.

"It was great because we had been there," he said. "I don’t think there was a playoff game up to that point at the Silverdome. I was in my 20s, and it was crazy."

"I just remember and watching recent clips of the game — it was all about Barry (Sanders), and they basically passed the ball, they totally fooled Dallas."

Tim shared a photo of him and his family at that playoff game 32 years ago. It includes his grandfather, who’s since passed.

"I took the ticket from the 1992 game, my grandpa passed away at age 92 in about 2007. And in his suit coat, I put the Lions ticket for him to remember."

Tim may not have that stub but he showed us the ticket from his first-ever Lions game when he was 9 years old.

The lifelong fan will be at Ford Field on Sunday night - the first Lions postseason game in the stadium's history.

FOX 2: "Excitement level 1 to 10 for this Sunday night’s game?"

"Twelve," Tim said. "It’s going to be nuts. People are going to bring it. We’re smart football fans. We’re not going to be nuts on offense, only on defense as Alex Anzalone asked."

FOX 2: "How surreal is it that the playoff opponent that’s coming in here is the guy (Matthew Stafford) who helped try to get this franchise to the next level, couldn’t do it, leaves and then wins a Super Bowl with that franchise?"

Tim: "If you said it was scripted, you’d believe it. The fact that he’s coming back. I liked him as a player. I liked him as a guy, but you know what, I’ve jumped into the whole Stafford jersey ban thing: Don’t wear it."

FOX 2: "In your group chats and conversations, has there ever been the conversation of, ‘Man, if we just get one playoff game, it is going to be electric?’"

"Oh yeah, absolutely," he said. "We’ve been waiting for this. It is going to be great? Can we get a second game? My emotions are in check."

For Tim and all of us in Metro Detroit, go Lions!

