A look inside Detroit's new Department at Hudson's

The Brief Bedrock unveils The Department at Hudson’s, a 56,000-square-foot venue, marking downtown Detroit's first full-block development in 50 years. The venue honors J.L. Hudson’s legacy with modern design, offering customizable spaces for high-end events and national attention. Collaborations with Marriott Bonvoy Events and Forte Belanger promise Michelin-caliber culinary experiences, supporting downtown Detroit's revitalization efforts.



Bedrock has unveiled The Department at Hudson’s, a sweeping 56,000-square-foot venue that is already being touted as a marvel of engineering, grace and style.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 got the chance to head inside and take a look, and the event space was a luxurious sight. The Department at Hudson’s, the first full-block development downtown in more than half a century as it is a statement of intent for the city’s future.

The building is located inside the mid-rise portion of the Hudson’s Detroit site.

"There’s really a lot for people to engage in, in this property," said VP of Experience at Bedrock Franchesca Eid. "I think one of the most special things to me being part of this project is learning about the history of Hudson’s."

The name itself is deliberate and a tribute to the J.L. Hudson department store that once stood on the very block it sits on. But while the legacy lives on, the design is unapologetically modern.

"There’s so much wonderful opportunity for people to come back and experience it in a new way and create new memories," said Director of Sales and Marketing at Marriott Trina Anthony. "This space can really transform into what your vision is and how it comes to life."

Dig deeper:

What you may not readily notice is just as sophisticated. Air curtains can divide or open the space A venue meant to accommodate high-volume, high-end events.

Bedrock tapped top-tier partners to execute the vision. Including Marriott Bonvoy Events. Forte Belanger is the exclusive food and beverage provider. Promising a Michelin-caliber culinary experience.

"For me food is like art. It’s in the eye of the beholder," said VP of Hospitality at The Department Jerry Cremin. "We’re looking to excite the guests at every corner and turn."

While it’s branded as an event space, the goal is bigger than a party. It’s a cornerstone of downtown’s revitalization.

What's next:

The venue spans three floors and offers over 15 customizable rooms. It’s a space designed for everything from galas to film premieres, and it’s already drawing national attention.