Loved ones, fans pay respects to late Four Tops member Duke Fakir at Motown's Hitsville

Abdul "Duke" Fakir's music career spanned 70 years, and he was an original founding member of the legendary Motown group " The Four Tops."

On a sweltering hot Thursday people lined up outside the Motown museum campus to pay their respects to the late Motown legend.

"I have been amazed by the outpouring of love and support," said Farah Fakir Cook, his daughter.

The last original founding member of The Four Tops, Fakir died on July 22nd at the age of 88.

"I can just hear the music - I can feel the memories of the old sounds," said Michael Freeman. "'Still waters run deep' - that was one of my favorites."

"Icon, superstar, family, father, friend," said Alexander Morris, current Four Tops lead singer.

"Very energetic, he was a jokester, he loved to laugh, he loved to make people smile, he was always very positive," said Farah.

Fakir made a lasting impact on so many.

"He stood in the place of my father, my father was a pastor in the city and I lost him years ago," said Morris. "But Duke stepped in, that was like my father."

Fakir earned countless awards in a music career that spanned seven decades.

"He did not retire until shortly before he passed," Farah said. "He continued to perform through 2023 and then formally retired a few days before he passed away."

"(As) a kid growing up in Detroit, never could I have ever imagined that I would be able to stand with him and help carry his legacy," said Morris.

"This is all the road family of Duke Fakir, we are all the band, the crew of The Four Tops," said John Bowers, The Four Tops stage manager. "For us we’re saying goodbye to somebody very important to us."

And despite Fakir’s death — the show will go on.

"We’re gonna continue to bring the music to the public," said Bowers. "We love it. We love the chance that we’re gonna get to do this, we feel very honored to care on the legacy."

Duke Fakir will be laid to rest on Friday.



