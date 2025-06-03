Loved ones of man killed by suspected drunk driver livid after judge lowers bond

The Brief An accused drunk driver charged in a fatal crash had his bond reduced and is seeking to remove his tether. The family of Alex Tsatsos who was killed in the crash is outraged and demanding justice.



A Metro Detroit family who lost their loved one to a suspected drunk driver in a crash, say their pain has only gotten worse with the man accused out on bond.

"I fell to the floor screaming at the top of my lungs knowing Alex won’t come home," said Rachel Tsatsos. "It makes me so angry and very emotional that someone killed my brother."

The backstory:

Her little brother was Alex Tsatsos, killed in the crash that also severely hurt his two friends on September 21, 2024.

The 28-year-old was on the way to celebrate a friend's birthday at Blake Farms when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them on North Avenue near 21 Mile Road.

Eric Hackett was also injured in the crash.

"The other driver, he crossed the center line and the car in front of us swerved out of the way," he said. "And after that, it was a split second - headlights, boom."

"We got to the hospital and were there for about 10 minutes, 15 minutes, and they called us into the room and told us Alex had passed and there was nothing more they can do," said Jerry Tsatsos, Alex's father.

The accused drunk driver Eric Mandziuk, had a blood alcohol level of .352 according to investigators and was charged with one count of OWI causing death, and two counts of OWI causing severe injury.

His bond was originally set at $500,000 — was eventually changed to $100,000, 10% cash surety with GPS and alcohol tethers.

With the new conditions, Mandziuk posted bail.

"It’s not fair. We didn’t do nothing that night," Hackett said. "He made that choice to get that drunk, and made a decision to drive that affects all of us and took Chach away."

Now the latest hardship for the family, is that Mandziuk’s attorney is asking the judge to remove his GPS tether so he can work.

"For the defense to even bring it up really made all of us question what is going on?" said Jerry Tsatsos.

"He’s already out on $10,000 dollars bail and he should really be in jail," said Claire Tsatsos, Alex's mother. "He killed my son and he injured two other people severely. It’s just awful."

The Tsatsos family, and Alex’s friends are already suffering. Eric who was driving Alex and Terran that night still needs a cane and a walker, just to move around.

They have all written letters pleading to the judge to keep the GPS tether — and consider remanding Mandziuk’s bond.

"Why was he given a bond to begin with?" said Hackett. "He killed somebody, he affected my life forever, he affected Terran’s life forever."

FOX 2 reached out to Mandziuk’s attorney for comment, but he did not respond by the deadline for this report.

His next court date is June 23rd.

The Source: This story is based on previous reports, police information and interviews with family and friends of Alex Tsatsos.