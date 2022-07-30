Low to mid-80s for this weekend

Welcome Weekend! This Saturday and Sunday is what you think of when you crave for summer weather in the dead of winter! Warm but not excessively hot. A gentle breeze without the oppressive humidity. Plenty of sunshine for those new shades. All this and more! Thank you, High pressure.

Highs Saturday will exceed Friday. 85/63 but still seasonal. The average for this time of the year is 83/65.

Sunday will be warmer and toward the end of the day, we will begin to feel the humidity start to creep back up. Highs Sunday 88/66

So, Monday brings reality back to a hotter more humid day. An approaching front will also bring the threat of late-day storms. 88/68

Dry Tuesday, less humid 86/65.

A chance for rain again late Wednesday with much hotter and more humid conditions set up for the week's end. 92/74

Thursday, a chance for showers late. 94/73.

High Friday, still hot and 90.