Luxury Michigan treehouse resort now open for reservations

Michigan's newest luxury living option has just opened in the form of a decadent treehouse fit for a vacation.

Declared the state's first luxury treehouse resort, the remote location embeds vacationers in isolation, while giving them access to a bevy of activities from hiking and fishing, to animal scavenger hunts and lawn games.

According to the Tree Vistas' website, river charters and kayak rentals will also be a part of the experience in the coming months. The isolated resort officially opened on Aug. 11, with reservations at Winding Springs costing $299 a night.

Tree Vistas places travelers deep in the forests of mid-Michigan, just east of Ionia and about 45 minutes from Lansing. It's open to guests with reservations all year round.

From the outside, the home comes outfitted with a wooden panel exterior and heavily-slanted roofs. Trees surround the home, which sits off dirt path. Nearby is the Grand River - the same one that flows through the state capital. There are also multiple campfire spots.

Inside, a spiral staircase winds through home that's full of windows offering natural light.

The home opens a year after the venue was first announced last year. Renderings and images of the home's construction continued to be posted as work was done.

Find more information here.