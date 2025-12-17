Metro Detroit police say they see a surge in domestic violence cases during the holidays

The Brief Many police departments in Metro Detroit say the holidays see an increase in domestic violence cases. FOX 2 was shown video of a disturbing incident involving a man who assaulted his wife on their doorstep, in the middle of their neighborhood. FOX 2 spoke with HAVEN — a shelter for domestic violence survivors in Pontiac.



The holidays are known for fun times with friends and family, but many police departments say they unfortunately see the downside of this time of year, often resulting in a spike in intimate partner violence.

FOX 2 spoke with Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard about this very issue. He says it’s not uncommon to see an uptick in domestic violence calls during the holidays.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 was shown video of a disturbing incident involving a man who assaulted his wife on their doorstep, in the middle of their neighborhood punching her several times before pulling her by her hair, as a Ring doorbell camera captured everything. That man was jailed.

Earlier this year, we covered horrific murder-suicides in places like Waterford, Canton, Westland, and Dearborn Heights, where police say a wellness check led to the discovery of two dead bodies.

FOX 2 spoke with HAVEN, a shelter for domestic violence survivors in Pontiac, along with the sheriff about what can spark these tragic outcomes this time of year and how to get help.

‘We have a children’s advocate here that works specifically with every individual that has children that enters shelter, and that advocate will work to get them back into the school system to see what they need,’ said Anne Mantha. ‘We also have a wonderful play area for them, so we have a lot of activities, certainly in the winter months, for them. Having your vital documents at hand — including your birth certificate, your license, Social Security card, and your children’s birth certificates as well. Making sure that you have those, because those vital documents are what you’re totally going to need. Also making sure that you have a bag packed and that you have all of those things in one area.’

What you can do:

We also want to remind anyone watching that the National Domestic Violence Hotline is always there to take your call whether you are seeking help for yourself or asking for advice for a loved one.

You can make a toll-free, completely anonymous call anytime, any day of the year, to 1-800-799-7233.

Many police departments have an advocate who works to assist survivors of domestic violence while also conducting thorough investigations into the alleged abusers.