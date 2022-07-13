Mackinac Island named best island in US by travel magazine

article

Travel + Leisure recently named Mackinac Island the best island in the continental United States.

The travel magazine asked its readers to rate islands based on activities, things to see, natural spaces, food, and more. The result - a list of 15 places to visit, topped by Mackinac Island.

A big chunk of the list of islands are in Florida, but Michigan's gem beat all of those out.

It's noted that most of the island is a state park that doesn't allow cars – only bikes and horse-drawn carriages.

Some Mackinac Island highlights the magazine boasted about included restaurants, fudge shops, and galleries downtown, and the Grand Hotel, which was No. 6 on the T +L list of best Midwest hotels.

Also, the magazine pointed out the several golf courses on the island, including one on a battlefield where the British captured the island from the Americans in the War of 1812.

Best islands in continental US: