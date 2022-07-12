TIME says Detroit is one of the greatest places in the world -- Here's why
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit is one of the 50 best places in the world, according to TIME.
It's one of five United States cities on the 2022 list. Other U.S, cities include Park City, Utah; Miami; San Francisco, and Portland, Ore.
The magazine said it asked its correspondents and contributors from around the world for nominations, focusing on places "offering new and exciting experiences."
TIME described Detroit as a "newfound glory," noting that the city is recovering after bankruptcy. A wireless charging road coming to Detroit was also highlighted.
The Motown Museum expansion was included as well.
The magazine included restaurants and hotels it considers noteworthy in the Motor City, including:
- Midnight Temple
- Rosemary
- What’s Crackin’
- Basan
- Cambria Hotel
- Detroit Taco Company Bodega (coming soon)
- ROOST Apartment Hotel (coming soon)