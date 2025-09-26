article

The Brief A website run out of Texas is imitating two Michigan websites that offer services to and on Mackinac Island, leading to confusion among consumers and jacked-up prices. The Michigan Attorney General has filed a cease and desist letter against MTVRS, LLC for violating the consumer protection act. Both the Mackinac ferry and fort on the island have reported cases of visitors showing up with an email from the site but don't have valid entry.



Impostor websites are selling tickets to access Mackinac Island and amenities at the popular Northern Michigan destination at marked-up prices, leading to disappointed guests being turned away for not having valid entry.

That's what the Michigan Attorney General is alleging in a cease and desist notice to a Texas company that runs two websites she says mimic other official online sites connected with the island and its tourism.

Between jacked-up prices and a misleading logo, MTVRS, LLC is violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act by tricking consumers into using their services, Dana Nessel said.

Impostor Mackinac Island websites

According to a news release from Nessel's office, the online firm used two websites, one for selling admission for Fort Mackinac tours and another for ferry service.

The impostor sites are:

fortmackinactickets.com

mackinacticketing.com

The Fort Mackinac website imitates the official website that provides tickets for recreating around the island. It can be found at www.mackinacparks.com.

Nessel's office says the impostor website discloses that it is not associated with Fort Mackinac, but only far down the web page and well after someone has gone through the process of purchasing a ticket.

The impostor Mackinac ferry website copies the schedule from the island's ferry schedule, "creating the impression that tickets are being purchased directly from" the official website, Nessel said.

It includes a $7.95 fee and uses the customer's payment information to purchase the tickets from the official website.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Both the fort and the ferry have reported cases of visitors arriving with an email from MTVRS looking for admission, only to discover it is not valid for entry.

Michigan law requires a third party that charges customers a fee or requires personal information for online services that are similar to sites run by a governmental agency that provides the same service must adhere to specific rules.

That includes a conspicuous notification that makes clear it's a third party website and not a governmental one.

According to Nessel, the company hosts other websites that are similarly deceptive for other tourist destinations outside the state.

Why you should care:

An internet search by a FOX 2 reporter found the impostor site as a sponsored website, located above the actual website.

A screenshot of the impostor website includes a logo that makes it look official.

What's next:

The firm must meet with the attorney general's office by Oct. 6, 2025.

In the meantime, Nessel's office is requesting they take down the websites or change them to comply with Michigan law. If they don't, a lawsuit may come next.