Macomb County church giving away $15 in free gas to drivers this Saturday

A Macomb County church is doing what a Detroit pastor did last weekend - they're giving away free gas at a Marathon gas station on Hall Road.

Starting at 1:30 pm on Saturday, Lakeside Assembly of God Church said it would be giving away $15 in free gas to drivers at the Marathon gas station on Hayes and Hall Road.

According to the church's Facebook page, all drivers who show up will get $15 in free gas. The church did not say how long the giveaway would last.

"Lakeside Church loves our community and wants to bless them with FREE Gas!!"

Macomb Daily reports that the church gave them a check for $10,000 for the free gas.

Just this past weekend, a gas giveaway in Detroit had to be shut down after just 30 minutes by Detroit Police.

Second Canaan Church Pastor Frank Harris partnered with the BP on Outer Drive near I-94 for the giveaway to the first 150 customers on Sunday. A gas station employee said people started lining up at 10:30 a.m. and traffic had backed up to the highway.

The Macomb Daily also reports that the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Macomb Township Fire Department will be on hand to keep the peace.



