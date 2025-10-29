Macomb County Elections 2025: Proposals on the Nov. 4 ballot

The Brief Macomb County issues range from public safety to a library funding proposal and three school millages. St. Clair Shores and Warren will be voting on public safety millages. Warren voters will also be deciding on allowing the mayor to make temporary appointments.



In Macomb County voters will have a variety of issues to cast ballots for, including two public safety millages.

St. Clair Shores and Warren voters will be deciding on public safety millages including the former adding .50 mill for partial funding.

Warren will also be deciding on amending the charter to allow the mayor to appoint existing city employees to interim positions - allowing for the city council to vote on extending those appointments.

There are three school millages up for vote in Macomb County in Lakeview, Richmond and Romeo.

Below is the list of proposals on the ballot in Macomb County:

Eastpointe

Charter Amendment

This proposal would amend the charter to raise the requirement of the city manager to have at least two years of experience in municipal management in some city or village and eliminate the current requirement of having previously one year of experience.

Roseville

Library Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal would increase the tax limitation on all taxable property that expires in 2025 be renewed and levy annually an amount of .4622 mill ($0.4622 per each $1,000 of taxable value) against all taxable property for a period of 10 years, 2026 through 2035, inclusive, to provide funds for the Roseville Public Library.

The estimate of the revenue the City will collect if the millage is approved and levied in the first year of levy (2026) is approximately $615,000.

St. Clair Shores

Charter Amendment for Police and Fire Millage Renewal and New Mill For Partial Funding

This proposal would replace the expiring police and fire millage and add a new .50 mill to partially fund the police and fire departments.

Proposal A is to amend the charter of St. Clair Shores adding sec 8.9(g) authorizing the levy of property tax of 4.4192 mills ($4.4192 per $1000 of taxable value) for a period of three years commencing July 1, 2026, as a renewal of the previously approved police and fire millage of 5.00 mills, as reduced by the Headlee amendment to 4.4192 mills.

As part of the proposal, a new millage levied of 0.50 mills, totaling 4.9192 mills to be used exclusively for police and fire department operations, raising an estimated $10,950,730 in the first year levied.

Warren

Charter Amendment Millage Renewal Proposal for Police and Fire Safety Protection

This proposal is to amend the charter to continue the annual levy of up to 4.6176 mills on taxable value of property for five years, to sustain police and fire safety. If renewed this millage would renew the levy expiring after the current 2025 one, beginning in July 2026 and continuing through the 2030 levy. This millage will raise in the first year of such levy estimated revenues of $21,332,963.

Charter Amendment A Proposal To Authorize The Mayor To Make Interim Appointments And Extend The Appointments With Approval From The Council

This proposal would amend the charter to authorize the mayor to make interim appointments of appointive and administrative officers to vacant positions.

It will authorize the mayor to fill those roles using current city employees for appointive and administrative positions for a period of three months pending completion of a selection and appointment process.

Any interim appointment can be extended three additional months with council approval.

Richmond Township

Ditching, Drainage, and Road Millage Proposal

This proposal is for authorizing a levy on a new additional millage annually of 1.0 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable value) against all taxable property for a period of five years, 2025 through 2029 inclusive, for the purpose of funding the maintenance of ditches, drains and roads.

The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect in the first year of levy (2025) is $241,000. By law, the millage will be disbursed to the Richmond Township Ditching, Drain and Road Fund.

School Fund Proposals

Richmond

Community Schools Bond Proposal

This proposal is for Richmond Community Schools which include both Macomb and St. Clair counties, to borrow ($51,800,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series.

The proposal would go toward school facility building and equipment as well as technology upgrades.

The estimated millage levied for the proposed bonds in 2026 is 1.70 mills ($1.70 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding is 22 years.

The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.79 mills ($3.79 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds.

The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $34,500,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0.

Lakeview Public Schools

School Improvement Bond Proposition

This proposal is for Lakeview schools to borrow $44,105,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, to pay the cost of the following projects for school building and facility maintenance, building, facility and technology upgrades.

The annual debt millage required to retire all bonds of the School District currently outstanding is expected to be at or below 6.15 mills which is a 0 mill increase from the annual debt millage levied in 2025.

The maximum number of years any series of bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of refunding, is up to 24 years. The estimated millage levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 1.44 mills (which is equal to $1.44 per $1,000 of taxable value); and the estimated simple average annual millage that will be required to retire each series of bonds is 2.82 mills annually ($2.82 per $1,000 of taxable value).

If approved by the voters, the bonds will be guaranteed by the State under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (the "Program"). The School District currently has $42,250,000 of qualified bonds outstanding and $0 of qualified loans outstanding under the Program.

Romeo Community Schools

School Improvement Bond Proposition

The Romeo school district includes both counties of Macomb and Oakland.

This proposal is whether Romeo Community Schools should borrow $62 million and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, to pay for school and athletic facilities as well as technology and security upgrades.

The annual debt millage required to retire all bonds of the School District currently outstanding is expected to be at or below 3.85 mills which is a 0 mill increase from the annual debt millage levied in 2025. The maximum number of years any series of bonds may be outstanding, is 25 years; the estimated millage to pay the proposed bonds the first year is 0.72 mills (which is equal to $0.72 per $1,000 of taxable value); and the estimated simple average annual millage required to retire each series of bonds is 0.98 mills annually ($0.98 per $1,000 of taxable value).

If approved, the bonds will be guaranteed by the State under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (the "Program"). The School District currently has $132,755,000 of qualified bonds outstanding and $0 of qualified loans outstanding.

The estimated computed millage rate required to be levied to pay the proposed bonds may change in the future based on changes in certain circumstances.

