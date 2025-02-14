Macomb County man arrested for possession of child porn after law enforcement tip

The Brief A 37-year-old Richmond man is facing charges for possession of child sexually abusive material. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to police led to the investigation. Two laptop computers and two cell phones were seized from his Sunny Brook Lane residence.



A 37-year-old Richmond man was taken into custody alleged possession of child sexually abusive material.

The backstory:

On Friday the Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detectives and the Sheriff's Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at his residence on Sunny Brook Lane.

The MACE Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claiming numerous CSAM videos and images being uploaded by the suspect. Two laptop computers and two cell phones were seized from the home.

Investigators say all digital evidence is currently under forensic review.

The suspect, who was arrested without incident, has not been named yet pending arraignment on charges of aggravated possession of CSAM and use of a computer to commit a crime.

The Richmond man remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail, and is expected to be arraigned next week.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.



