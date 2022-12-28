Macomb County man wins $4 million from Michigan Lottery after buying last 2 Diamond 7s tickets

article

A Macomb County man was turning in some winning lottery tickets when he saw there were two Diamond 7s tickets left at a Bad Axe Meijer.

The 42-year-old who chose to remain anonymous said he decided to buy both tickets. One of them was a $4 million winner.

"I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away. When one of them gave a message to file a claim, I started scratching it off at the counter with the clerk," the winner said. "As soon as I scratched the winning symbol and saw ‘4MIL’ underneath, I grabbed the ticket and ran out of the store. I was in complete shock!"

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

The man plans to purchase a home and then save the remainder.

"Winning is such a blessing, I still can’t believe it’s real," he said.