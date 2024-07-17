Macomb County man wins largest ever Fantasy 5 prize from Michigan Lottery

article

A Macomb County man who plays Fantasy 5 every day finally hit it big – really big.

The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous won $963,040 from the Michigan Lottery after matching all numbers in the June 26 drawing on a ticket he bought from Smoker’s Express in New Baltimore.

"The day after the drawing, I was at work and heard a big Fantasy 5 jackpot was won, so I got on MichiganLottery.com to see where it was sold. When I saw the winning ticket was purchased at the store where I usually play, I called my wife and said: ‘My store sold a big winner!’ She asked if it was me, but I didn’t have my ticket on me to check," he said. "That night, my wife and I looked the ticket over together, and that’s when I found out I was the big winner! I didn’t know how to feel at first because I didn’t believe it was real. Now that it’s finally sunk in, it feels great!"

The winner plans to buy a new vehicle, a new home, and a cottage.