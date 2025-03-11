Macomb County officials crackdown on child-support delinquents

Parents in Macomb County who owe thousands of dollars in child support are paying up as the prosecutor’s office held negligent moms and dads accountable.

So far, they’ve collected $2 million.

What they're saying:

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is holding negligent parents accountable when it comes to child support. He began this mission over a year prior.

"It’s been 18 months. In 18 months, we have collected over $2,080,000 for those children that have not been supported," he said.

$2.8 million in total. Currently, his office has over 435 active cases, with investigators going case by case, calling all parents who have over $5,000 in arrears.

"And we say to them at that point, you need to get in compliance by way of starting to pay your child support," he said. "When they don’t, we have no other option but to bring them in before a judge."

Big picture view:

Lucido says the goal is not to have anyone locked up, and if you’re in this situation, come to the office. Once you reach $5,000, it's a felony.

"When you bring somebody in and arrest them and show their picture out on social media about not paying their child support, yes, it does hurt the children," he said.

Lucido says he's not trying to hurt the kids, but putting the pictures up is a tactic that’s working. It's getting other parents to call their officers and ‘pay up,’ but to avoid it all, he says, reach out as soon as possible.

"You get in trouble sometimes. If you have a problem because of health issues," he said. "Come on in and see us."