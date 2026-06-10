Macomb County Sheriff giving update after Fraser police fatally shoot teen

The Brief The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference more than a week after a teenager was fatally shot. The 15-year-old was experiencing a mental health crisis and was wielding a knife when a Fraser police officer shot him. Family called the shooting "unacceptable."



Police are holding a Wednesday afternoon press conference regarding a deadly officer-involving shooting where a 15-year-old was killed.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will hold a 2 p.m. update that will be streamed in the liveplayer above and on YouTube.

The backstory:

The May 30 incident took place on Saturday when an officer was dispatched to the 17000 block of Breezeway following reports of a domestic dispute.

When Fraser Police arrived, an officer shot a 15-year-old male. Emergency medical assistance was provided at the scene before the teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were pronounced deceased soon after.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation has been turned over to the sheriff's office.

The family of the boy is calling the shooting unacceptable.

Apparently the teen was with his grandma on Saturday afternoon. She was the person who called 911 and told dispatchers she felt uncomfortable because he was hiding a hand behind his back and she could not see what he was doing.

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