Macomb County Sheriff’s Office looks for 2 people who may be involved in New Haven home invasion

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 2 people, who may have been involved in a home invasion in New Haven.

While authorities provided little information on the invasion, they did confirm that it happened on Dec. 5., during afternoon hours.

Above are the pictures of the individuals and a car they may be driving around in.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Bagos at 586-307-9368.

Lastly, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office wants to make it clear that "all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. "

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

