Macomb County teen hospitalized after being hit by a car, community comes together to help

The Brief A teen was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Macomb County on Thursday. Kayln Agostini and several of her Macomb County neighbors are stepping up to help the family.



A 15-year-old boy named Keegan was struck by a car while walking on 26 Mile on July 17, according to his family.

Big picture view:

That is why Kayln Agostini and several of her Macomb County neighbors are stepping up for one of their own.

"When I saw him walking, he was on the opposite side of the road. We made eye contact and after that I came home and did my thing," said Agostini. "They had shut down the road over here at 26 and New Haven."

The backstory:

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office responded and continues to investigate. Family and friends say Keegan was walking eastbound on 26 Mile when the crash happened, leaving him with serious injuries.

"Right now he is having blood pressure spikes," said Agostini. "He has swelling on the brain so they had to relieve his skull. He has a tube down his throat. He can’t breathe on his own. He has a broken left leg."

Aracelia Hitzing is another neighbor with kids of her own. She’s heartbroken.

"I was just like oh my gosh," said Hitzing. "He’s really close to my family. Like, from the day he moved in here, him and my 12 year old son hung out. They played basketball because they both love basketball. If anyone was bullying him Keegan would always stand up for him."

What's next:

They plan on holding a spaghetti dinner at the Quail Run development later this month to raise money for Keegan’s mother as they navigate the path ahead.

"I don’t know how insurance is going to go with that or any legal things is going to go with that but she is going to miss work," Agostini said. "We don’t know as of now, he’s still not awake so we don’t know what the next steps are."

FOX 2 did speak with deputies on Friday, and they said they are still working on the case.