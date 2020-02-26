Macomb County woman sentenced to 10 years for child adoption scheme

Tara Lynn Lee was sentenced to more than 10 years for her part in a scheme to take money from couples who wanted to adopt children.

Lynn was sentenced to 121 months - which was the maximum sentence based on the guidelines according to Judge Bernard Friedman, who said the Macomb County woman deserved life for what she had done.

Lee tearfully begged for mercy in court, saying her children won't have their mother around. She also said that she "didn't realize what (she) had become," and that she used shopping to fill a void.

Judge Friedman called her evil and included three year supervised release, adding if there is a probation violation, she will go back to prison.

Also part of the sentencing, Lee must pay restitution of $1, 017,000. She also must read out loud every victim statement during her free time in jail - and that has to be done by June.

In the scheme, there were never children to adopt and couple anxious to adopt babies were left emptying their wallets leading to the FBI probe.

Federal prosecutors say Lee, of New Haven, wasn't licensed to arrange adoptions. Investigators say she at times matched more than one set of adoptive parents to a birth mother. She also matched couples to birth mothers who didn't exist.

In her plea agreement Tuesday, Lee admitted collecting at least $250,000 since 2014. In 2018, Lee told a client that a birth mother named RaShaunda had been shot and killed and the baby had died. But RaShaunda didn't exist. Lee could face eight years or more in prison when she returns to Detroit federal court on Nov. 19.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report