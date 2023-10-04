Macomb County woman still can't believe she won $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

A Macomb County woman said it wasn't clicking in her head that she won $2 million on a lottery ticket when she saw the prize, and it still doesn't feel real.

The 61-year-old who often buys lottery tickets bought the Michigan Lottery Magnificent 7s scratch-off at the Sunoco gas station at 42986 Mound Rd. in Sterling Heights. She chose to remain anonymous.

"I buy instant tickets often and like playing all of the different games," she said. "When I scratched this ticket and saw I’d won $2 million, it wasn’t clicking in my head that I really won. I just stared at the ticket in disbelief waiting for it to sink in, but it still doesn’t feel real."

She took the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million, rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

"Winning $2 million is unbelievable and life-changing," she said. "I plan to save my winnings until I decided what I want to do with the money."

