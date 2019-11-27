Macomb medical student on way to internship at hospital identified as victim in wrong-way crash

A Macomb County woman who was on her way to her hospital internship and was months away from completing her degree has been identified as the woman killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-75.

Grand Blanc Police say Laura Osaer, 25, was the woman who was killed when a wrong-way driver hit her on I-75 Tuesday morning.

The man who was driving the wrong way has been identified as 60-year-old William Bertt, of Flint.

Police said Osaer was a medical student at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and was on her way to her internship at a Bay City hospital when she was killed.

Dispatch began getting calls about a wrong-way driver on I-475 near Robert T. Longway Boulevard just before 11 p.m. A driver was going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Officers were en route when they were notified of the crash, which happened just after the driver merged onto I-75.

The driver hit a northbound vehicle head-on. Police say both drivers died on impact.

Advertisement

Osaer and Bertt both died on impact.

Bertt was driving a 1995 Chevy Suburban. Osaer was in a 2014 Ford Focus.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

