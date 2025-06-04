Macomb Township Sheetz approved by planning commission despite pushback

The Brief A Sheetz plan was approved Tuesday night by the Macomb Township Planning Commission. The meeting became heated, with one person being removed by police. A planning commission "yes" vote doesn't mean the Sheetz is a done-deal; the board of trustees gets the final say.



After a fiery meeting that included one person being removed by police, a Sheetz was approved by the Macomb Township Planning Commission Tuesday night.

The 24/7 gas station featuring a restaurant and convenience store has been a continuous topic around Metro Detroit as the chain looks to broaden its footprint.

What they're saying:

Those opposing the Macomb Township Sheetz, which would fill the space of an old CVS at 23 Mile and North Avenue, say the business will raise light pollution, lower property values, increase crashes, and drive smaller businesses out.

"You have a thousand residents that are refusing this," Eddie Jawad said at the meeting.

He runs Jawad Group Investments, a group that owns about 20 gas stations around Southeast Michigan, and fears Sheetz would be bad for his business.

Related article

Jawad was removed from the meeting by police after he yelled at commission members and refused to leave on his own when asked.

Many signed a petition citing their concerns. However, supporters questioned the validity of those signatures, alleging that some of those people don't even live in the township.

The backstory:

Sheetz first came to Michigan when it opened a location near Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

Since then, the business has struggled to get plans approved in several cities.

Both the Livonia and Farmington Hills city councils recently voted against proposed Sheetz locations after hearing feedback from concerned residents. The company wanted to open a location at Newburgh and Eight Mile in Livonia and 12 Mile and Middlebelt in Farmington Hills.

In both cities, residents cited concerns about crime and noise and light pollution.

What's next:

A planning commission "yes" vote doesn't mean the Sheetz is a done-deal. The business was ordered to take steps to limit light pollution and fix drainage as conditions of the approval.

Additionally, the board of trustees for the township must approve the plan, meaning that it could be shot down despite the planning commission's green light. For instance, the Farmington Hills Sheetz plan made it past the planning commission, but was later unanimously rejected by Farmington Hills City Council.