Macy's Lakeshore Grill's Oktoberfest Jagerschnitzel recipe

The Lakeshore Grill locations at Macy's are celebrating Oktoberfest with a featured menu of classic German dishes, such as Jagerschnitzel, Knockwurst, Rahmen Puten Schnitzel, and more.

The Oktoberfest menu will be available now through October 26 at the Lakeshore Grill locations within Macy's Twelve Oaks, Somerset, Lakeside, Oakland, and Southland.

The location at Twelve Oaks will also be holding a Oktoberfest event on Saturday, Oct. 5. Prices start at $40 a person. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.macysrestaurants.com.

Macy's Regional Executive Chef, Art Lorenz joined us on The Nine to show us how to make one of their recipes, the Oktoberfest Jagerschnitzel. You can get his recipe below.

OKTOBERFEST JAGERSCHNITZEL

4 ounces Jagerschnitzel (see recipe)

4 ounces Spätzle

2 teaspoon Salted Butter

1 pinch Salt and Pepper

4 ounces Braised Red Cabbage (see recipe)

2 ounces Sour Cream Gravy (see recipe)

1 ounce Crimini Mushrooms, Sautéed (see recipe below)

½ teaspoon Italian Parsley, chiffonade

Sautee pork until golden brown on both sides, approximately 3-5 minutes on each. Toss Spätzle with butter, salt and pepper and sauté until at least a third of the Spätzle is lightly golden brown and is heated through. Place braised cabbage at top of plate, Spätzle in the center and pork leaning against the Spätzle. Ladle gravy on the jagerschnitzel and top with sautéed mushrooms and parsley.

JAGERSHNITZEL

2 pound Pork Loin Boneless Center Cut, trimmed of fat

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

2/3 cup Flour, All Purpose

6 ounce Egg wash (see recipe)

3 ounce Herb Bread Crumbs (see recipe)

Cut pork into 4 ounce portions, butterfly and place cut side up. Wrap in plastic wrap and lightly pound to about ½ inch thick. Season pork on both sides with salt and pepper. Coat in flour and shake off excess. Dip in egg wash, then coat with bread crumbs, pressing firmly. Place on sheet pan and reserve for sautéing.

This will keep refrigerated and covered for up to 2 days.

Makes 10- 4 ounce portions.



EGG WASH

12 fluid ounces Liquid Eggs

6 fluid ounces Water

Whip eggs and water together.

This will keep refrigerated and covered for up to 2 days.

HERB BREAD CRUMBS

2 cups Japanese Bread Crumbs

1/8 cup Italian Parsley, chiffonade

1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme

Combine all ingredients in food processor and blend well.

This will keep in a well-sealed container for 4 days. Do not keep if mixed with raw product.

BRAISED RED CABBAGE

1 pound Red cabbage, shredded

2 cups Kitchen Red Wine

2 cups Red Wine Vinegar

2 cups Apple Cider

1 cup Brown Sugar

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon Black Pepper

Sauté shredded cabbage with the wine, vinegar, cider, brown sugar, salt and pepper until soft.

If not using immediately, cool and store up to 3 days.

Makes 12- 4 ounce portions.

SOUR CREAM GRAVY

1 quart Water

4 ounces Espagnole Base

1 cup Sour Cream

½ tablespoon Black Pepper

In sauce pan, mix water and espagnole base together and simmer until thickened. After sauce has thickened, add sour cream and pepper.

If not using immediately, cool and store up to 3 days.

Makes about 3½ cups of sauce.

CRIMINI MUSHROOMS SAUTÉED

1 pound Crimini mushrooms

2 ounces Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme

In hot sauté pan, sauté mushrooms in olive oil until just tender. Season with salt and pepper.

If not using immediately, cool and store up to 2 days.