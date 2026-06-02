Madison Heights votes to cut 'Drag Queen Story Time' from Pride Festival

Just days before Madison Heights' Pride Festival, the city council voted to cancel a planned Drag Queen Story Time event, prompting the performer who was scheduled to participate to speak out publicly.

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The Madison Heights City Council voted 4-3 during a meeting to cancel the event, which would have featured drag performer Jadein Black reading books to children during the city's Pride Festival.

Black said she was surprised by the decision, particularly because the event was part of a Pride celebration.

"I used to teach elementary — 750 kids music here in Ypsilanti," Black said. "I know what to say around kids and what not to say around kids, you know what I mean?"

Black said she agreed to speak publicly because she does not want to be silenced and believes Drag Queen Story Time events are centered on kindness and acceptance.

What they're saying:

Some local residents also voiced support for the program.

"They're dressed up. They're jovial. They're encouraging kids to laugh," said Carolyn Wilson, an Oakland County resident.

Jarin Erwin, a Metro Detroit resident, said the event aligns with values of acceptance.

"I was raised Christian, and I feel like we should accept everyone," Erwin said. "Jesus wants us to be loved and love thy neighbor."

Black said performing and connecting with others is an important part of life.

"The joy in my life and the purpose of my life is to go out there and make a difference, and spread joy around the world," Black said.

Drag Queen Jadein Black

In a statement, Madison Heights Mayor Corey Haines said:

"The City Council voted to cancel a proposed program, 'Drag Queen Story Time,' which would have involved a drag performer reading books to children. According to council members who supported the decision, concerns included the appropriateness of the program for children and its potential impact on attendance by some families."

Jadein says instead she will be conducting a drag story time at Sidetrack in Ypsilanti.

Despite the council's decision, Black said a Drag Queen Story Time event will still take place this weekend at Sidetrack in Ypsilanti where she is a fixture.

Drag Queen Jadein Black



