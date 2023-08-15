Madonna reschedules Detroit stop after health scare

Madonna's health in June prompted her to postpone the North American leg of her world tour before it could even start. But now, she's out of the hospital and is returning to the road, starting with the international portion of her tour.

Madonna announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of her "Celebration Tour", which will feature a stop in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on January 15.

Madonna will play at LCA to makeup for the show that was originally set for Aug. 5, 2023. The pop star rescheduled her North American portion of her tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new date.

The North American leg will take place immediately after the original Europe and United Kingdom tour dates. However, a few shows will be canceled in North America due to scheduling conflicts, including performances on July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix.

The tour will kick off in London this October.