Major backups at Canadian border as border workers strike

Just as the Canadian border is reopening for vaccinated people, the employees who work the border to ensure safety for people coming into the country have gone on strike - causing massively long delays.

Truck drivers have been waiting in line for six, and in some cases, eight hours as the Canadian border workers strike. Although they showed up to work, they are purposely holding up the line to make their point amid contract negotiations.

About 9,000 employees with the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union will implement "work-to-rule" activities at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, and post offices that are expected create heavy delays at access points around the country, including across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

That means they're still working their jobs but are doing them "the letter of the law" by asking every question on the manual for each vehicle attempting to cross.

The border has been open for essential travel only since March 24, 2020. That will change starting on Monday when Canada reopens for U.S. travelers.

Whether it's the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, Ambassador Bridge, or the Bluewater Bridge in Port Huron - there are major delays.

The main issue is a demand for higher pay and work-from-home options.

But it couldn't come at a worse time. On Monday, Canada will reopen to nonessential travel - meaning U.S. citizens can return to the country for any reason starting at 12 a.m.

The line stretches at least seven miles long to cross into Windsor Friday.

Count Ana and Brent Borovskiss are among those to be crossing the border to visit family in the Toronto area who they haven't seen in almost two years.

"I'm sure my mom is going to be crying her eyes out the kids too," Brent said.

Officials say the delays at the border and the extra steps required to into the country due to the ongoing pandemic could be problems for a while.

