Making a poke wrap with The Longboard by Jolly Pumpkin

From the creators of Jolly Pumpkin comes a new beer-infused concept, The Longboard by Jolly Pumpkin in Dearborn. It's a restaurant with a spin on Pacific-inspired dishes, tiki drinks and surf culture.

Executive Chef Dan Gawura of The Longboard by Jolly Pumpkin and General Manager John Elwell joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant and the food. It opens Nov. 25. You can hear from them in the video player and get their poke wrap recipe below.

TUNA POKE ROLL BY THE LONGBOARD BY JOLLY PUMPKIN

Recipe courtesy of Executive Chef Dan Gawura

Ingredients:

1 12-inch flour tortilla

4 ounces of prepared rice noodles (cooked pad Thai noodles)

3 ounces fresh yellowfin tuna

2 Tablespoons cooking oil

2 ounces cucumber kimchi

¼ avocado

½ ounce spicy aioli

½ ounce ponzu sauce

1 ounce macadamia nuts, crushed and toasted

Directions:

Combine fresh, seasoned tuna and prepared noodles and roll tightly into tortilla.

Heat oil in non-stick sauté pan over low heat.

Toast both sides of tortilla wrap until golden brown and crispy.

Slice into ¾ inch rounds and assemble on serving plate

Top with ponzu, spicy aioli, cucumber kimchi and macadamia nuts. Add slices of avocado to plate.

Advertisement

Individual serving. Multiply as needed.

