Making ahi tuna nachos with Jim Brady's

The Michigan vs. Michigan State football game is quickly approaching, and even if you don't have a ticket to the Big House, you can still enjoy a gameday-like atmosphere at Jim Brady's Ann Arbor.

Jim Brady's, nestled on Main St. in A2, offers one of the best game-viewing atmospheres in the state in boasting Michigan's largest retractable screen (222") along with great, house-made dishes that will delight any football fanatic.

Executive Chef Christian Borden and owner Tom Brady joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the big day. You can hear from them in the video player and get their Ahi Tuna Nacho recipe below.

JIM BRADY'S AHI TUNA NACHO

For the Tuna

8oz best quality tuna

Dice tuna into ¼ inch cubes.

Keep chilled until time to assemble.

For the Tuna Marinade

1oz rice vinegar

3oz soy sauce

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 pieces scallion, cut

1TB black sesame seeds

1oz sesame oil

2oz Thai chili sauce

2TB pickled ginger, chopped fine

Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl.

Chill until needed.

For the YumYum

1 cup mayonnaise

1 TB sriracha

1 TB rice vinegar

1 pinch salt and pepper (to taste)

Stir all ingredients together and place in a squirt bottle.

For the Chips

6 flour tortilla cut into ¼'s

Toast in an oven

Or

Fry until crispy

Advertisement

For the Tomato Pico

2 cups diced tomato

2 TB fresh cilantro

½ cup finely cut red onion

2 TB small dice jalapeno

1 lime juiced

Salt and Pepper to taste

Fold all ingredients together and hold chilled.

For the Toppings

2TB pickled ginger, chopped fine

2TB wasabi peas, lightly crushed

1 each jalapeno, Sliced very thinly

1 each avocado, seeded and peeled and cut into a small dice

1 each lime, cut into wedges

Directions

1. On a serving plate, lay out the crispy flour tortillas

2. Stir the tuna and the marinade together in a zip lock bag or a glass bowl

3. Sprinkle tuna over crispy chips

4. Spoon Pico over the tuna and crispy chips

5. Form a few inches above the plate, drop the ginger and wasabi over the chips

6. Drizzle the YumYum in a zigzag across the nacho plate

7. Arrange the avocado pieces among chips and toppings.

8. Place a few slices of jalapeno along the plate (depending on spice preference)

9. Garnish with lime slice to squeeze over nachos before eating