Making Beef Tenderloin with an Italian flair

Andiamo's top chef has a special meal destined for any holiday party that knows how to prepare it.

A Beef Tenderloin with an Italian flair only requires a little skill and the items from the grocery store.

Ingredients:

2 lb Beef Tenderloin, trimmed

Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil and Garlic as needed

4 oz Sliced prosciutto, salami or capicola

2 oz Olive oil packed sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

2 oz Mixed pitted olives, chopped

1 ea Puff pastry dough sheet, roughly 12"x18"

2 ea Eggs, beaten

Pinch ea Cracked black pepper, sea salt, fresh thyme

2/3 cup Mayonnaise

1/3 cup Sour crème

2-3 Tbls. Stone ground mustard

1 Tbls. Horseradish, prepared

To taste Salt, pepper, tabasco, Worcestershire sauce

Recipe