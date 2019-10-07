Making butternut squash soup with Sullivan's Public House

If you can't make the trip to Ireland, you can experience the next best thing right here in Michigan.

Sullivan's Public House in Oxford, known for its farm-to-table menu and dedication to Irish food, beer, whisky and tradition, just earned the highest honor possible: the world's best Irish pub outside of Ireland.

Owner Jerry Cremin and Chef Michael Steffens joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their food, and to show us how to make their roasted butternut squash soup. You can get the recipe below.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Recipe courtesy of Sullivan's Public House

Ingredients:

5 pounds roasted butternut squash, seeded and skin removed

2 quarts of heavy cream

2 onions, diced small

2 teaspoons of curry powder

1 Tablespoon of fresh, minced thyme

1 Tablespoon of fresh, minced rosemary

½ cup of brown sugar

1 ounce of kosher salt (to taste)

2 small lemons - juice and zest

2-4 cups of water to thin out soup (to taste)

Directions:

Halve squash. Remove seeds with a metal serving spoon. Place squash flat side down on slightly oiled sheet tray with parchment paper. Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 25-35 minutes or until squash are soft at their thickest part. Once cooled, remove the skin and place squash meat in a stock pot with diced onions, cream, curry powder, fresh herbs, brown sugar. Bring mixture to a simmer until onions are tender (about 20 minutes). Using a stick blender, puree mixture until smooth. Add lemon juice and kosher salt to taste.