Making German apple pancakes with Savant
(FOX 2) - Savant is an elegant contemporary diner with molecular gastronomy cocktails. It features Detroit-based art, music, cuisine, & craft cocktails.
Chef Jordan Whitmore and Mixologist Rebecca Wurster joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their brunch, which is served on Sundays from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can get their German apple pancake recipe below.
GERMAN APPLE PANCAKE
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Diced Butter
3 cups AP Flour Sifted
3 cups Room Temp Milk
3/4 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
3 Large Brown Eggs Room Temp
1 Teaspoon Vanilla
1 Teaspoon Cinnamon
1 Granny Smith Apple, Peeled & Cored
Items needed:
Mixing Bowl
Whisk
Cast Iron Pan
Steps:
Sauté apples in butter
Pour 2 cups of batter over apples and allow to cook 2-4 minutes or until a crust forms.
Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 20 minutes
CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE COCKTAIL
A tiki cocktail presented in an unusual new way.
7 Campari passionfruit lemon cubes
Falernum
Orgeat
Cachaca
Smith & Cross dark rum
Honeydew and cantaloupe infusion inside the upper chamber of the siphon
