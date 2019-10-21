Making German apple pancakes with Savant

Savant is an elegant contemporary diner with molecular gastronomy cocktails. It features Detroit-based art, music, cuisine, & craft cocktails.

Chef Jordan Whitmore and Mixologist Rebecca Wurster joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their brunch, which is served on Sundays from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can get their German apple pancake recipe below.

GERMAN APPLE PANCAKE

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Diced Butter

3 cups AP Flour Sifted

3 cups Room Temp Milk

3/4 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

3 Large Brown Eggs Room Temp

1 Teaspoon Vanilla

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

1 Granny Smith Apple, Peeled & Cored

Items needed:

Mixing Bowl

Whisk

Cast Iron Pan

Steps:

Sauté apples in butter

Pour 2 cups of batter over apples and allow to cook 2-4 minutes or until a crust forms.

Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 20 minutes

CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE COCKTAIL

A tiki cocktail presented in an unusual new way.

7 Campari passionfruit lemon cubes

Falernum

Orgeat

Cachaca

Smith & Cross dark rum

Honeydew and cantaloupe infusion inside the upper chamber of the siphon