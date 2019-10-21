Expand / Collapse search

Making German apple pancakes with Savant

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - Savant is an elegant contemporary diner with molecular gastronomy cocktails. It features Detroit-based art, music, cuisine, & craft cocktails.

Chef Jordan Whitmore and Mixologist Rebecca Wurster joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their brunch, which is served on Sundays from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can get their German apple pancake recipe below. 

Brunching with Savant in Midtown

Chef Jordan Whitmore and Mixologist Rebecca Wurster join us on The Nine to show us some items from their brunch menu.

GERMAN APPLE PANCAKE
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Diced Butter
3 cups AP Flour Sifted
3 cups Room Temp Milk
3/4 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
3 Large Brown Eggs Room Temp
1 Teaspoon Vanilla
1 Teaspoon Cinnamon
1 Granny Smith Apple, Peeled & Cored

Items needed:
Mixing Bowl
Whisk
Cast Iron Pan

Steps:
Sauté apples in butter
Pour 2 cups of batter over apples and allow to cook 2-4 minutes or until a crust forms.
Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 20 minutes 

CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE COCKTAIL 
A tiki cocktail presented in an unusual new way.

7 Campari passionfruit lemon cubes
Falernum
Orgeat
Cachaca
Smith & Cross dark rum 
Honeydew and cantaloupe infusion inside the upper chamber of the siphon