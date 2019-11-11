Making gingerbread cookies with Royal Park Hotel

Tis the season for sweets and for helping those in need.

The Royal Park Hotel in Rochester is doing both with their annual gingerbread installation to benefit the Salvation Army.

On National Gingerbread Day (Nov. 21), the Royal Park Hotel will unveil the larger-than-life gingerbread creation.

You can check out the display starting at 10 a.m. that day. The Salvation Army will receive $1 for each dessert purchased at Park 600 bar + kitchen. Donations to the Salvation Army will also be accepted.