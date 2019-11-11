Expand / Collapse search

Making gingerbread cookies with Royal Park Hotel

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - Tis the season for sweets and for helping those in need.

The Royal Park Hotel in Rochester is doing both with their annual gingerbread installation to benefit the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army and Royal Park Hotel’s annual gingerbread installation Nov. 21

Major Judy Tekautz with Salvation Army and Chef Mark Slessor from the Royal Park Hotel join us on The Nine.

On National Gingerbread Day (Nov. 21), the Royal Park Hotel will unveil the larger-than-life gingerbread creation.

You can check out the display starting at 10 a.m. that day. The Salvation Army will receive $1 for each dessert purchased at Park 600 bar + kitchen. Donations to the Salvation Army will also be accepted.