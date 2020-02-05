Making gut-friendly stir fry bowl

Digestive health is super important and can be well taken care of with the foods we eat.

Registered dietitian nutritionish Mitali Kapila joined us on The Nine to tell us more about what foods can improve your gut health. You can hear from her in the video player below and get her stir fry recipe.

GUT FRIENDLY STIR FRY BOWL

Cruciferous Veggie blend (cabbage, broccoli, kale)- 2-3 cups- Have distinctive compounds that help gut bacteria.

Coconut oil- 1 tbsp: Fatty acids in coconut oil inhibit the growth of candida and other pathogens.

Cumin- ½ tsp - Increases digestive enzyme speeding up digestion

Nutritional Yeast: 1 tsp. Is a specias of yeast known as Sacharomyces Cerevisea. It is a complete protein, high in fiber and B vitamins. Can reduce Ecoli and Salmonella infections.

Grated Ginger- 1/3 tsp: Reduces bloating.

Cashews: For crunch, easier to digest, provide satiety with healthy fat content.

Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add the veggie blend and ginger. Sautee for until tender. Add cumin, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with cashews.

Enjoy the gut healthy bowl!