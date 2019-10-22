Making pork chops with Table No. 2
(FOX 2) - Detroit's "Avenue of Fashion" has a new white linen, fine-dining restaurant, Table No. 2.
Chef Omar Mitchell joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their menu, and showed us how to make their grilled tomahawk pork chop. You can get his recipe below.
GRILLED TOMAHAWK PORK CHOP
PORK MARINADE
Fresh Chopped Rosemary
Fresh Chopped Thyme
Fresh Chopped Parsley
Garlic
Olive Oil
Salt & Pepper
POACHED PEAR
Seasonal Pear
Merlot Wine
Cane Sugar
APPLE AIR
Apple Juice
All Spice
METHOD OF PREPARATION:
Combine all the Pork Ingredients let marinade for atleast 1 hour mininum Grill to desired Temperature Chefs recommendation is Medium for ultimate moisture.
Peel the seasonal Pear leaving the Stem attached. Place the Pear in the Sugar & Wine mixture soft boil til soft yet not over cooked let sit on a resting rack serve at room temperature.
Making the Apple Air pour Apple Juice & All Spice in tall container, using a emulsifier blend til you see you foam serve immediately