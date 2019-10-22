Making pork chops with Table No. 2

Detroit's "Avenue of Fashion" has a new white linen, fine-dining restaurant, Table No. 2.

Chef Omar Mitchell joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their menu, and showed us how to make their grilled tomahawk pork chop. You can get his recipe below.

GRILLED TOMAHAWK PORK CHOP

PORK MARINADE

Fresh Chopped Rosemary

Fresh Chopped Thyme

Fresh Chopped Parsley

Garlic

Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

POACHED PEAR

Seasonal Pear

Merlot Wine

Cane Sugar

APPLE AIR

Apple Juice

All Spice

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Combine all the Pork Ingredients let marinade for atleast 1 hour mininum Grill to desired Temperature Chefs recommendation is Medium for ultimate moisture.

Peel the seasonal Pear leaving the Stem attached. Place the Pear in the Sugar & Wine mixture soft boil til soft yet not over cooked let sit on a resting rack serve at room temperature.

Making the Apple Air pour Apple Juice & All Spice in tall container, using a emulsifier blend til you see you foam serve immediately