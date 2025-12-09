The Brief Metro Detroit is expected to get more snow Tuesday night before it transitions to rain Wednesday morning. That could make the morning commute tricky for some in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday morning.



One round of snow done and another on the way.

The winter weather is not done in Southeast Michigan with another band of snow taking aim at the region. Complicating the forecast is the chance for rain to replace snow by Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather in Michigan

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities north of I-69 as another system of snow looks to push into Michigan Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The precipitation will be a mixture of snow and rain by the time it's done falling.

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for winter weather just north of Metro Detroit.

The advisory begins around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when widespread accumulating snow moves into eastern Michigan. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Those caught driving late Tuesday will see road conditions start to worsen just after 10 p.m.

Issues could continue to crop up through the morning commute window on Wednesday, which should serve as a warning for all those planning to drive over the next 20 hours.

Dig deeper:

The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight with communities north of I-69 getting up to 6 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, areas south of I-69 will get between a dusting and 4 inches of snow.

Things get more interesting by Wednesday morning as most areas in the tri-county area could see snow transition to rain. Monroe and Lenawee counties can expect to see that switch first as the line of below- and above-freezing temperatures pushes north.

Gusty winds will add to the fray.

Temperatures will tumble below freezing after Wednesday and remain that way for the near future.

School Closings

There are multiple school districts that have already announced they will be closed for the day. That includes Clawson, Farmington, Hazel Park, Southfield, and Walled Lake.

See the full list here.

Crash map

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Live crash updates