Making puff pastry apple turnovers with Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery

An easy way to get kids involved in the kitchen when baking is with a puff pastry recipe.

Megan Ackroyd from Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery joined us on The Nine to share a recipe with us. You can watch as she makes classic apple turnovers in the video player, and get the recipe below.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery

Classic Apple Turnovers

Makes 4 turnovers

This is a classic recipe, and practically anything goes with these delicious baked treats. Get creative and explore different fillings, from sweet or savory. These are a great way to experiment and use items in your pantry or fridge.

Ingredients

1 package of puff pastry (approximately 8 ounces / half-pound)

3-4 of your favorite variety of apples (try Granny Smiths, Galas or Golden Delicious, or you can mix them)

4 tablespoons of water

5 tablespoons of sugar

2-3 teaspoons of cinnamon (optional)

1 egg - beaten to wash over pastry before baking.

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

2. Wash, peel, core and chop apples. The smaller the pieces the faster they'll cook.

3. Place the water and sugar into a non stick pot, add chopped apples. Stir over a high heat until the sugar has dissolved. Turn heat down to very low, stir, cover with lid and allow to cook over the very low heat for 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat. Add cinnamon to taste.

Note: You can skip this step, and simply place the chopped apples onto the pastry. Increase oven heat to 425 degrees and bake for 14-16 minutes.

4. Unfold or roll out pastry onto a floured surface and cut into 4 equal squares. Scoop about 1/4 cup of filling into each square. Fold across and crimp. Place each on a baking sheet and brush each with egg wash prior to putting in oven.

5. Bake on the middle rack for 12-14 minutes. When a lovely, golden brown, remove and carefully place them onto a cooling rack. Enjoy!

