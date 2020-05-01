Making specialty compound butter at home

Looking for a new cooking activity during your time at home?

Laura Romito from High 5 Salts, a Michigan-based company that makes organic salt blends, joined us on The Nine to show us how to make compound butter. You can watch in the video player and get some of her unique recipes below.

"I start with one stick of unsalted butter and then just, really, look in your pantry and see what you have. You can add all kinds of things," Laura Romito said.

For the recipes below, she says to soften your stick of butter before you start. High 5 Salts can be replaced with Kosher salt, but Laura says it won’t taste as good. And if you use dried herbs, use half as much as the recipe calls for the fresh herb.

You can get more information on High 5 salt blends online here.

AVOCADO/LIME BUTTER

1 T lime juice

½ ripe avocado

1/8 tsp cumin (optional)

1/4 tsp minced garlic or garlic powder

½ tsp Original Unboring Salt Blend

Pinch High 5 Fixer Upper

Advertisement

ROASTED PEPPER/ROASTED GARLIC/BALSAMIC BUTTER

2 T roasted pepper, minced fine

1 tsp roasted garlic, minced fine

1 T minced fresh basil

1 tsp balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze

½ tsp Power Lifter Coarse Bold Salt Blend

Pinch High 5 Fixer Upper

LEMON/HERB BUTTER

2 T lemon juice OR white wine

1 tsp minced fresh herbs (try dill, OR a combination of thyme, rosemary, basil, oregano, or tarragon)

½ tsp minced garlic or garlic powder

½ tsp High 5 Original Unboring Salt Blend

Pinch High 5 Fixer Upper

SUNDRIED TOMATO/HERB/GARLIC BUTTER

1 T minced sundried tomatoes

1 tsp minced garlic or ½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp minced basil/oregano/thyme (or any combination)

½ tsp High 5 Power Lifter Coarse Bold Salt Blend-Pinch High 5 Fixer Upper

ARTICHOKE/LEMON/CAPER BUTTER

(This should be done in a foodprocessor)

2 T chopped marinated artichoke hearts

2 tsp minced capers

½ tsp minced garlic

2 T lemon juice or white wine

Pinch High 5 Fixer Upper

No additional salt required

GARLIC/PARMESAN BUTTER

2 tsp roasted garlic, minced

3 T grated parmesan

1 tsp white wine or lemon juice

¼ tsp High 5 Salt of choice

Pinch High 5 Fixer Upper

RED WINE/GARLIC/HERB BUTTER

1 T reduced red wine (from ½ cup)

2 tsp roasted garlic, minced

1 tsp minced basil/thyme/rosemary/oregano (any combination)

½ tsp High 5 Power Lifter Coarse Salt Blend

Pinch High 5 Fixer Upper

CINNAMON SWEET SASS BUTTER