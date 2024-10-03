Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is Saturday, October 5th at The Corner Ballpark in Corktown

article

Join FOX 2's Taryn Asher and Jay Towers for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk! Get your pink ready to join thousands who will take part in the event, at a new location this year!

"Making Strides is excited to welcome everybody to The Corner Ballpark this year," said Amanda Bosherz of the American Cancer Society.

"We're walking in historic Corktown and we will start at The Corner Ballpark for the first time ever!" Bosherz said.

Why the move? Making Strides is the #1 breast cancer fundraiser in Michigan, last year drawing more than 10,000 walkers! With so many supporters, the event needed more room.

"We've outgrown the Riverwalk," Bosherz said, "I know people loved the Riverwalk, it's beautiful but we were getting very congested down there and are excited to be in a new space that will allow for more movement."

The route will start at The Corner Ballpark - and head down Michigan Avenue - through Corktown neighborhoods, past Michigan Central Station and then back to the Ballpark for event festivities.

It's about a 3-mile walk, but there's also a 1-mile option. The walk starts at 9:00 a.m. with the grounds opening at 8:00 a.m.

If you're wondering about parking, the American Cancer Society recommends the Bagley Mobility Hub Garage (1501 Wabash St). A complimentary shuttle will run from the garage to The Corner Ballpark. It's free, but you can reserve your spot in advance for a reduced rate of $5, with ACS receiving a portion of the proceeds.

There are other surface parking lots, garages, and street parking available in the Corktown area. Other lots include:

AirGarage at 14th Street

Street Parking on all side streets near the park

Additional surface lots on Michigan Ave towards by Roosevelt Park/Train Station

With it being in a new location, attendees should allow a little extra time to get there. It's worth it because every walker can help make strides with the goal of ending breast cancer. This event makes a difference in the fight.

Bosherz told FOX 2 that Making Strides helps the American Cancer Society invest money right here in our community, telling us that they have funded $13 million in breast cancer research grants to researchers in Michigan. Funds also help to provide rides to treatment, lodging for people who need to stay near a treatment facility, and breast cancer screenings for women who don't have insurance or who are underinsured.

"When people come to Making Strides they can be proud that the money they are investing and their support here is making an impact . We have had more than 42% decline in the breast cancer death rate since 1989. We know there's a lot more work to do, but we are so proud of everyone who has come out to support and make an impact in this fight," Bosherz said.

Register now - on the American Cancer Society website