Making Thanksgiving dinner cupcakes with M Street Baking

M Street Baking is now taking your Thanksgiving preorders - and you don't have to go all the way to Howell to pick up.

M Street Baking is doing a pop-up pick up location in Royal Oak. Jessica Henning and Emily Mazaris joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can hear from them in the video player and get their thanksgiving dinner cupcake recipe below.

M STREET BAKING'S THANKSGIVING DINNER CUPCAKES

1. Start with your favorite frosting & chocolate or vanilla cupcakes!

2. You will need green chocolates, orange chewy candy, yellow jelly beans, brown sugar, mini marshmallows, yellow chewy candy, fondant, corn flakes & Carmel sauce!

Sweet potato mash:

Frost cupcake with orange tinted frosting. Top with mini marshmallows & brown sugar.

Peas & carrots:

Frost cupcake with green tinted frosting. Top with green & orange candies.

Mashed potatoes:

Frost with classic icing. Top with Carmel for gravy and yellow candy for the butter.

Corn on the cob:

Frost with yellow icing. Line jelly beans on top like corn.

Turkey leg:

Frost with orange tinted icing & coat in cornflakes. Make fondant bone & sick out the side.

Dinner is served.



