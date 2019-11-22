Making whole roasted Orata with Republic Tavern

Nothing says Pure Michigan like a restaurant that works with local farmers and artisans for its dishes.

The Republic Tavern joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about they're incorporating Michigan produce into their winter menu.

You can hear from Chef Matt Baldridge in the video player above and get his fish recipe below.

WHOLE ROASTED ORATA

With toum, smoked fennel, marinated tomatoes, olives and ponzu gastrique

1 whole fish scaled and gutted

1 fennel bulb/smoked or roasted

1 cup olives

1 cup tomatoes

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Ponzu gastrique

1 cup yuzu

4 tablespoon soy sauce

1 cup sugar

Toum

1 cup peeled garlic cloves

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup ice water

4 tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Preheat oven to 420 degrees.

Score the flesh on each side of the fish. Season with salt and pepper. Set fish aside.

In a food processor place the garlic cloves, with the processor on medium slowly alternate lemon juice and cold water a little at a time. Slowly add the oil. Purée until smooth and incorporated evenly. Season with salt.

Line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Line foil with sliced lemons, limes, and fresh thyme.

Rub Toum/garlic purée liberally onto the fish. Making sure to get it into to score of the flesh. Place fish on the bed of herbs and citrus. Roast in oven for approximately 20-25mins.

While the fish is in the oven, pour sugar, yuzu juice and soy into a saucepan. Bring to a boil and reduce by almost half the original volume.

When fish is golden brown, remove from oven. Drizzle with ponzu gastrique and enjoy!